SC dismisses plea to stay Central Vista project

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging Delhi High Court order rejecting to stay Central Vista project

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 29 2021, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 12:27 ist
The proposed plan for Central Vista. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected a PIL seeking to halt Central Vista construction work in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose said it is not inclined to interfere with the High Court order as the PIL petitioners had selectively chosen Central Vista Project and did not even do basic research about other public projects which were allowed during the lockdown in the national capital.

It said that the findings of the Delhi High Court on the PIL that it was "motivated" and filed with "ill-intent" and "lack of bona fides" is possibly a view.

The top court also refused to interfere with the Rs 1 lakh cost imposed on the petitioners.

The main Cental Vista project envisages building a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house offices, and the prime minister and the vice president.

It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate various ministries. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Delhi High Court
Central Vista

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's growing problem of eating disorders

China's growing problem of eating disorders

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package

DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

 