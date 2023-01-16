SC notice to Centre on pleas related to marital rape

Supreme Court notice to Centre on pleas relating to criminalisation of marital rape

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 16 2023, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 11:51 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice the Centre on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of exception to marital rape issue, reported PTI.

SG Tushar Mehta told the apex court that the issue would have social ramifications.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Delhi
Marital rape

What's Brewing

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

 