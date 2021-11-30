Can't forgive suspended MPs without an apology: Goyal

Suspended MPs could not be forgiven unless they apologise: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also hit out at Rahul Gandhi, who rejected the demand that these members should apologise

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 15:35 ist
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Amid vehement protest by opposition members, the BJP on Tuesday stoutly defended the suspension of 12 opposition members from the Rajya Sabha for their "unruly" conduct in the last Parliament session, saying this is the least that could have been done.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, also hit out at Rahul Gandhi, who rejected the demand that these members should apologise, asking if the Congress leader endorses their actions like "attacking" women marshals in the House.

Also Read | Opposition MPs walk out of RS, LS to protest suspension of 12 MPs

Does not he think they should apologise or does he endorse their action, Goyal asked while speaking to reporters in Parliament House. 

In a tweet, Gandhi had said these members will not apologise for "raising the voice of people" in Parliament. 

Goyal cited various instances of the misconduct of these 12 members - from tearing papers to throwing books towards the Chair to allegedly attacking women marshals, saying their action could not be forgiven unless they tender an apology. 

They not only insulted the House but the Chairman as well, he said. 

Also Read | ‘Opposition parties can fight in the states; in Parliament, we must be one’

The BJP leader said Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, had levelled baseless allegations against Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in his remarks in the House against the suspension. 

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August, even as the Opposition termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

The suspended MPs are six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPM.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Piyush Goyal
India News
Indian Parliament
Winter Session
Parliament
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

Why Indians may be protected from Omicron

Why Indians may be protected from Omicron

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

 