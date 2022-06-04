Teenage girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh village, dies

A 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped earlier, has died during treatment, police said on Saturday.
Three men have been arrested so far in connection with the rape, they said.
Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma told PTI that the girl, a resident of Pahadi Police Station area, was allegedly gang-raped on Wednesday night, when she was sleeping with her family outside her house.
The family members did not inform the police about the incident immediately, and took her to Kaushambi district for treatment.
The girl succumbed to wounds on Thursday night, police said.
Also Read: Police make third arrest in Hyderabad gang-rape case
The SP said that the family did not tell anyone about the incident, and brought her body on Friday.
Three people, Nadeem, Adarsh Pandey, and Vipul Mishra have been arrested in this connection, Sharma said.
He added that the police are waiting for the post mortem report.
SHO Ajit Pandey said that the victim was found on Thursday with both her hands tied.
He said that the family too will be questioned about why they concealed the matter.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué
Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?
Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?
Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release
A look at the human capital at work
Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood
Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments