Ten injured in 'thakur-dalit' clash in Uttar Pradesh

Ten persons have been injured as members of 'Thakur' and SC communities clashed over taking out a procession in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, about 125 kilometres from Lucknow, on Thursday.

According to the police sources, members of the 'thakur' community allegedly attacked the procession that was taken out by the members of the SC community at Mangta village in the district.

Sources said that the 'thakurs' objected to the route of the procession and told the SC members not to pass by their homes in the village. Stones were also thrown at the processions, the SC members alleged. The two sided indulged in heavy stone pelting and also attacked each other with sticks.

Senior officials rushed to the village and a flag march was also conducted there by the security forces to instill confidence among the people. Sources said that tension prevailed in the area.

Police said that some members of both the communities were taken into custody. ''The situation is tense but under control,'' said a senior police official in the district adding that security personnel in strength had been deployed to maintain law and order.

'Thakur-dalit' clashes had taken place in the state earlier also. Three persons were killed in clashes between the two communities in Saharanpur district in 2018.

A large number of SC members had held a demonstration in the village to protest the killing. Bheem Army founder Chandrashekhar, who had led the protest, was later arrested and was booked under the NSA.