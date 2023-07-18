Thirty children shifted to safety as fire breaks out at Rajasthan hospital

About 30 children were shifted to safety after a fire broke out at JK Lon Hospital here, officials said on Tuesday.
The hospital staff noticed smoke emanating from the AC duct line of two wards where the children were admitted Monday night, they said.
"Resident doctors and nursing staff immediately sounded alert and 30 children admitted to two wards were shifted to other wards of the hospital," hospital Superintendent Dr Kailash Meena said.
No casualty or injury was reported in the incident, he added.
Meena said the hospital staff managed to douse the fire themselves with the help of the firefighting equipment.
He said a committee will be formed to investigate the matter as the children's ward was recently constructed.
Necessary action will be taken if lapses are found, he added.
