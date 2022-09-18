'Those involved will get punishment,' says Arvind Kejriwal in connection with Mohali video leak

Kejriwal slams video leak in Mohali, assures punishment

Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a protest on the campus after videos of several women students were posted on social media

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2022, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 12:53 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said those involved in posting "objectionable" videos of women students of a university in Punjab on social media will get the strictest punishment.

Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a protest on the campus after videos of several women students were posted on social media, police said.

A woman student, who was involved in sharing the videos online, has been apprehended. She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media, they said.

Also Read | Massive protests in Mohali university over 'leaked' objectionable videos: Report

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "In Chandigarh University, a woman recorded objectionable videos of women students and made them viral. This is very serious (matter) and shameful. Those involved will get the strictest punishment. The victims should stay strong. We are with you. Everyone should remain patient."

Police said an investigation into the matter was underway. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Punjab.

Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.

