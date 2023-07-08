Delhi CM hails govt schools; cites students' excellence

Three-fold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams in last two years: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said education is necessary for the growth of the country.

  • Jul 08 2023, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 18:42 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The number of Delhi government school students clearing competitive exams has increased three folds in the last two years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Addressing students who have cleared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at the Thyagaraj Stadium, he said the country cannot develop until every child gets equal and quality education.

"This stadium today is filled with success as 1,391 students qualified for NEET, 730 students cleared the JEE-Main and 106 students cleared the JEE-Advanced this year. Two years ago, 64 students had cleared JEE-Advanced, 384 students cleared the JEE-Main and 496 students had qualified for NEET," Kejriwal said. 

The chief minister said education is necessary for the growth of the country.

"Education is highly necessary for the development of the country. The government schools in Delhi used to be in poor condition earlier, and now, even the parents of the students acknowledge the transformation we brought in the same government schools,” he said.

