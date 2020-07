A small group of Tibetans held a protest against China here on Saturday, police said.

The protest was held around 11:00 am, they said.

"Three protestors came here to protest. They were detained from near the Chinese embassy at central Delhi when they were trying to move ahead," a senior police officer said.

READ: India should raise Tibet issue in bilateral talks with China: Tibetan leader

They were taken to Chanakyapuri police station and will be released soon, he said.