Centre cuts tomato prices for Delhi-NCR, Patna, Lucknow

Tomato prices tops at Rs 250/kg; Centre selling at Rs 90/kg in Delhi-NCR, Patna, Lucknow

Supply disruption caused due to monsoon has led to a sharp rise in tomato rates.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 21:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Prices of tomato in retail markets on Saturday remained at an elevated level of up to Rs 250 per kilogramme across major cities due to monsoon rains and lean season. The all-India average price stood at nearly Rs 117 per kg, according to government data.

To provide relief to retail consumers, the Centre is selling tomato at a discounted Rs 90 per kg in select cities like Delhi-NCR, Patna and Lucknow.

Also Read | Upset over putting tomatoes in food, wife leaves husband's home in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) are selling tomato on behalf of the Centre through mobile vans.

"In addition to various parts of Delhi and Noida, sale of tomatoes at discounted rates started today at Lucknow, Patna and Muzaffarpur," Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh tweeted.

From Sunday onwards, NCCF plans to sell tomatoes through 100-odd Kendriya Bhandar outlets in the national capital. It is in talks with Mother Dairy to sell tomatoes through their 400 Safal retail outlets in Delhi-NCR.

As per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average all-India retail price of tomatoes was ruling at Rs 116.86 per kg on Saturday, while the maximum rate was Rs 250 per kg and the minimum was Rs 25 per kg. Modal price of tomatoes is Rs 100 per kg.

Among metros, tomatoes were ruling at Rs 178 per kg in Delhi, followed by Rs 150 per kg in Mumbai, and Rs 132 per kg in Chennai.

The maximum price of Rs 250 per kg was in Hapur. Tomato prices normally shoot up during July-August and October-November periods, which are generally lean production months.

Supply disruption caused due to monsoon has led to a sharp rise in the rates.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Lucknow
Patna
India News
tomatoes
Tomato

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued

Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

 