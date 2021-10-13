Top JeM terrorist commander killed in J&K's Pulwama

He said an encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 13 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 15:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Top terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area of Awantipora, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said an encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorist has been identified as Sham Sofi who was a top JeM commander.

"Top JeM Commander #terrorist Sham Sofi killed in Tral #Encounter," the IGP said on Kashmir Zone Police's Twitter handle. 

