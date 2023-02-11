Tossed to ground, teeth broken, 'tantrik's' attempt to heal kills one-year-old in UP

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

The tantrik has now been arrested and the child’s body has been sent for an autopsy as police investigation is under way

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 11 2023, 10:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A one-year-old boy died Thursday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr after being taken to an occultist to treat his illness. 

Anuj was taken to a local ‘tantric’ who tossed the one-year-old to the ground, broke his teeth in an attempt to heal the boy, as reported by NDTV.

When Anuj fell unconscious, the family took him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Angered by the incident, the body of the boy was taken to the police station where his family demanded action against the “faith healer.”

The tantrik has now been arrested and the child’s body has been sent for an autopsy as police investigation is under way. 

A similar incident had happened in Madhya Pradesh where a 3-month-old girl died after a 'healer' poked her body with a hot iron rod 51 times in a bid to treat her pneumonia. 

Even to this day, several people in the country, especially in small towns and villages prefer treatments by self-declared god men to medical professionals, due to superstition, easier access and fears about western medicine. 
 

