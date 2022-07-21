Traffic snarls likely in NCR due to protests by Congress, Kanwar Yatra

The National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to witness traffic snarls and route diversions on Thursday due to protests by the Congress, the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and waterlogging at various places.

Travellers to and from Noida and Ghaziabad could be most affected.

Traffic will also be hit in parts of central Delhi as Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money-laundering probe related to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case, police said.

A senior police officer said special traffic arrangements have been made and a traffic advisory has also been issued regarding the roads closed. Adequate traffic personnel will be deployed to assist the commuters.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police posted information about the routes to be avoided even as it mentioned that necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

"Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 0900 hrs and 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," it said in one of the tweets.

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22.(1/2) — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 20, 2022

The inward movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond the Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road, it said in another tweet.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 0900 hrs and 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," the traffic police said.

The Congress has announced that it will stage protests across the country on Thursday against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED.

Similar protests were held when Sonia Gandhi's son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the federal probe agency in connection with the case last month.

Sources said the Congress may also stage a protest along with the leaders of other opposition parties inside the Parliament complex. The Congress members may also stage a stir inside both houses of Parliament.