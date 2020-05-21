Travelling by flight? Then be prepared to go without food

Keen on air travel? Then be prepared to go without food for the duration of the flight and fewer loo breaks.

A day after announcing the resumption of domestic flights, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday released guidelines for air travel, that include a cap of air fares and an advice to pregnant women, persons with ailments and the elderly to avoid travel if possible.

“On the day of commencement, limited operations (about 1/3rd) would be permitted. Further augmentation of the flights would be done in a calibrated manner,” the guidelines issued by the ministry said.

Aarogya Setu app or a self declaration of good health will be mandatory for passengers right from the point of web or tele check-in to entry to the airport. “no physical check-in at airport counters would be done,” it said.

Airlines will have to provide a safety kit, which will include a mask, hand sanitiser and a face shield to every passenger before boarding the aircraft.

The guidelines also allow passengers to carry only one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage upto 20 kg. Any excess luggage will attract an additional charge, payment for which will be made digitally.

Passengers will have to reach the airport two hours before the departure of the flight and complete the check-in procedure and baggage drop at least an hour before the flight takes off.

Inside the aircraft, passengers should minimise face-to-face interaction, use of toilets and avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles.

“No meal services would be made available in the aircraft. Water bottle to be made available in the galley area or on the seats. Passengers would not be allowed to consume any eatables inside the aircraft during the flight,” read the guidelines.

Cabin crew will wear personal protective gear including a full-body gown, shoe cover, mask, and a pair of gloves.