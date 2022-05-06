Travesty of justice: Supreme Court on delay in bail to SP leader Azam Khan

Travesty of justice: SC on delay in bail to Azam Khan

In February, the top court had declined to grant interim bail to Khan for campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh elections

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
  • May 06 2022, 13:27 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 19:38 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday apparently showed its displeasure over the delay by the Allahabad High Court in deciding the bail application of Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan in a land grabbing case.

After noting that Khan has been granted bail in 86 out of 87 cases, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said, "This is travesty of justice. We will not say anything more."

A counsel representing Khan that the High Court had reserved its verdict on the bail application in December, last year, but allowed the state government to bring new materials on record by filing an affidavit on Thursday.

Read | All parties trying to woo Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh

The High Court then reserved the order for Khan's bail plea in the case of grabbing of enemy property for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project, the state counsel said.

"Judgment cannot be reserved now. For 137 days, no order has been passed. He was released on bail in 86 cases. This is one case. This is a travesty of justice. We can only say this much now. If required we will say more. Let this come on Wednesday. Let us give them a chance for two days," the bench said.

In February, the top court had declined to grant interim bail to Khan for campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh elections. The court asked him to move the Allahabad High Court, where his bail plea is pending.

Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail.

Supreme Court
Samajwadi Party
Azam Khan
India News
Uttar Pradesh

