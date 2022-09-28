Twin towers: Finish debris removal from site by November 28

The removal of debris of Supertech's twin towers from the site in Sector 93A should start from Thursday and end by November 28, the Noida Authority directed officials on Wednesday.

It also directed Edifice Engineering, the company hired to demolish the twin towers, to construct a portion of boundary wall of ATS Village society which got damaged during the twin tower demolition on August 28.

The nearly 100-metre tall towers were razed to ground in compliance with a Supreme Court order that had found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises illegal.

Currently, the work for secondary breaking of the debris is underway at the site after which it would be sent to the construction and demolition waste processing unit. The demolition left behind a whopping 80,000 tonnes of rubble, a large part of which got filled in the basement of the towers while 30,000 tonnes of it have to be removed from the site.

The Noida Authority on Wednesday held a meeting with all stakeholders to review the post demolition works, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Supertech Ltd said that the work of post demolition structural audit has been completed and the report will be made available by September 30.

After detailed deliberation, Noida Authority's Additional Chief Executive Officer Praveen Mishra asked for detailed reports related to vibration monitoring, visual inspection and reading of crack gauges to made available by Edifice Engineering.

He also said that the CBRI should examine these reports.

"The work of rebuilding the broken boundary wall of ATS Village has been started by Edifice Engineering. It was instructed that the design of the boundary wall should be as per the pre-constructed boundary wall," according to the statement.

"The pillars required for this should also be as per the pre-made design and material and the construction work of boundary wall should be completed by October 15," it added.

In order to protect the residents from the dust generated when the debris is broken, six smog guns have been arranged but they are not being used currently and only sprinklers are used, the Noida Authority noted.

"To settle the dust generated by breaking up C&D waste, both the smog guns and sprinklers should be used regularly," the officials were told.

Noida Authority also directed Edifice that the work of removal from the site should be started from September 29. "Along with this, it was also expected from the company that according to the order of the Supreme Court, the entire work of removing the debris should be completed by November 28," according to the statement.

"It was expected from Supertech that the payment to Edifice Engineering should be made immediately as per the directions given by the Supreme Court," it added.