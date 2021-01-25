Two army pilots injured in helicopter crash in J&K

Two army pilots injured in helicopter crash in J&K's Kathua district

"Both pilots, including the co-pilot, sustained grievous injuries and have been shifted to Pathankot army hospital," an official said

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  Jan 25 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 21:21 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

A Dhruv helicopter of army crashed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday injuring two pilots seriously.

Reports said the incident took place at around 7:50 PM when a Dhruv helicopter that was on a routine patrolling crashed inside an army establishment near Basoli Morh of Lakhanpur in Kathua.

"Both pilots, including the co-pilot, sustained grievous injuries and have been shifted to Pathankot army hospital," an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Shailendra Mishra while confirming the incident, said that army's pilot and co-pilot got injured in the incident.

A utility helicopter, Dhruv has been designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and has been inducted all three defence services besides other operators. It also has an armed version.

