Two BJP candidates win MLC bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated both the winners

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 29 2023, 20:47 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 20:47 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote for MLC polls. Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling BJP sailed comfortably in the MLC bypolls held on Monday with both its candidates clinching victory over Samajwadi Party nominees.

Returning Officer of the election Mohd Mushahid told PTI that BJP's Manvendra Singh bagged 280 votes while his rival from the Samajwadi Party, Ram Jatan Rajbhar, got 115 votes.

The BJP's other candidate, Padmasen Chowdhary, got 279 votes in the bypolls while Samajwadi Party's Ramkaran got 116 votes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated both the winners.

