Two criminals wanted in over 60 cases arrested after a brief encounter in Delhi

Two criminals wanted in over 60 cases arrested

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2021, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 15:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people wanted in murder, attempt to murder, and robbery cases were arrested from the Begumpur area here in the early hours of Friday following a brief exchange of fire, police said.

They were identified as Mahesh, alias Bholi, and Mohit, alias Deepak, they said.

Both of them were injured in the encounter and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

They were previously involved in more than 60 cases related to robbery, snatching, and murder in Delhi, he said. 

New Delhi
Arrest
murder arrest
robbery

