Two encounters underway between militants and security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama, Budgam

  • Jan 30 2022, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 00:22 ist

Two separate encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants in the Naira area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official added.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he said.

Another encounter broke out between security forces and ultras in the Chrar-i-Sharief area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, the official said.

He said the exchange of firing between the two sides was going on and further details are awaited.

