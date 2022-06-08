Two held for creating ruckus, damaging vehicles in northwest Delhi

Two men were apprehended for allegedly creating ruckus and pelting stones causing damages to vehicles in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Vishal (18) and Veeru (18), both residents of Lakhi Park, Jahangirpuri, the police said.

The two were under the influence of alcohol during their unruly act, they said.

The incident took place when Zahir, along with his friends including Vishal and Veeru, went to a residential area to take revenge for an argument he had with members of another group two-three days ago, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said on Tuesday at around 10.45 pm, two PCR calls regarding quarrel, stone-pelting and damaging of vehicles were received at Mahendra Park police station.

Enquiry revealed that a person named Zahir along with some of his friends went to I Block of Jahangirpuri in search of Sameer and Shoaib with whom he had an argument two-three days ago, she said.

"They were allegedly drunk and when they could not find them, they threw stones causing damages to the glasses of three vehicles. There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community. No one was injured in the incident," Rangnani said.

"Legal action is being taken and we have apprehended two of them -- Vishal and Veeru -- who are associates of accused Zahir. Efforts are on to trace the rest of them," she said.