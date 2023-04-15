Two held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh

Two held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh

Both men were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand

PTI
PTI, Hoshiarpur,
  • Apr 15 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 12:29 ist
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh. Credit: AFP Photo

Two men have been arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after police launched a crackdown against him last month, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested men have been identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, the police said.

Both Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand.

The police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit last month.

The Khalistan sympathiser, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police's net in the Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

Amritpal Singh
India News
Punjab

