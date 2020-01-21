Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in Kashmir's Pulwama

Barely 24 hours after the killing of three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, two more ultras were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Two policemen were also injured in the gun battle which broke out after a joint team of Army's Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police launched a cordoned-and-search-operation (CASO) in Khrew area of Pulwama district, 24 km from here, after 'specific input' about the presence of militants in the area, reports said.

"As the searches were going on in the area, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces in which two policemen were injured. In the retaliatory fire by the security forces, two ultras were killed,” a police official said adding that identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.

The latest encounter comes just a day after three Hizbul militants, including a police deserter, who had fled with seven rifles in 2018, was killed in a similar gunfight with security forces in neighbouring Shopian district on Monday.

On January 12, three more Hizbul militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district. On January 7, a teenage militant, who had joined militancy just a week before was killed in an encounter in Awantipora.

In the first 21 days of this year, 10 militants have been killed across J&K in five encounters. While nine of the ultras were killed in twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama, the other one was eliminated in Doda district of Jammu region.

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh on Monday said that Hizbul was fast losing ground in south Kashmir as many of its top commanders have been killed in the last few weeks. "Hizbul is about to disappear from south Kashmir turf. Anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir districts will be intensified. The year 2020 has started on a good note as far as anti-militancy operations were concerned,” the police chief said.