Two JeM terrorists killed in J&K's Kulgam encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahwatoo area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants there

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 27 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 22:40 ist

A day after a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, security forces on Tuesday shot dead two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit in the district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahwatoo area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing at the security forces who retaliated.

Additional DGP (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said two JeM ultras were trapped in the cordoned area. "Two local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in the ongoing #encounter. Both the trapped terrorists are involved in several terror crime cases," Kumar tweeted.

A police spokesman said both the terrorists were shot dead.

On Monday, a JeM terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district. Two civilians and a soldier were also injured in the encounter in the district's Batpora village, police had said. 

