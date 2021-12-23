Two killed in Ludhiana district court blast

Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are going on. Fire tenders are at the spot

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 23 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 14:41 ist
Security personnel at the site after an explosion at the Ludhiana district court complex, Thursday, December 23, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

 An explosion in the district court complex Ludhiana on Thursday left two people dead and three injured, police said.

The explosion took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex. The district court was functioning when the explosion took place.

Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are going on. Fire tenders are at the spot.

More details awaited.

Punjab
India News
Explosion

