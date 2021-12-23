Two killed in Ludhiana district court blast

An explosion in the district court complex Ludhiana on Thursday left two people dead and three injured, police said.
The explosion took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex. The district court was functioning when the explosion took place.
Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are going on. Fire tenders are at the spot.
More details awaited.
