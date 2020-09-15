Two militant associates held in Pulwama: J&K police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said it arrested two associates of militant outfit Al- Badr in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police spokesperson said the two militant associates were held at Ladhoo crossing in Awantipora when they were heading to Khrew from Shopian on a two-wheeler.

He identified them as Rayees-ul-Hassan and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, both residents of Awantipora. “Incriminating material of proscribed outfit Al-Badr has been recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson said and added the two-wheeler (JK01AC- 4035), used for the commission of crime has also been seized.

FIR number 55/2020 under relevant Sections of the Unlawful Activities Act has been registered in Police Station Khrew and further investigation is on, he added.