Two militants killed in encounter in J&K

Two militants eliminated in encounter in J&K

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 28 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 19:45 ist
Indian military forces. Credit: PTI Photo

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Shitipora area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, when the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

