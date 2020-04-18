2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; tally at 85

Two more test positive for coronavirus in Bihar; tally rises to 85

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Apr 18 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 10:52 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 85, a top official said on Saturday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, one of the patients is a youth aged 17 years from Bihar Sharif, the headquarters of Nalanda district, while the other is a 42-year-old man from Begusarai.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Contact-tracing of both the patients, whose test reports came late on Friday night, was on, he said.

 

The fresh cases raise the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Begusarai and Nalanda to 10 and eight respectively. One patient has recovered in Begusarai while two have undergone recovery in Nalanda.

According to the state health department, the total number of recovered cases so far was 37. Two patients have died. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bihar
India
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 