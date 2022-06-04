Two non-local labourers injured in J&K grenade attack

A police official said that the two injured labourers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where their condition was said to be stable

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 04 2022, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 09:03 ist

Two non-local labourers were injured in a grenade blast in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday evening.

“Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Aglar Zainapora, area of Shopian, resulting in minor injuries to 2 outside labourers. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

A police official said that the two injured labourers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where their condition was said to be stable. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is on.

There has been a spurt in targeted killings in Kashmir and at least 10 people have been killed in the last 26 days in separate incidents. The victims include a school teacher and a bank manager.

The intelligence agencies have said that the planning for the latest target killings in Kashmir was done last year in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by Pakistani spy agency ISI.

Reportedly, during the planning, a list of 200 such people was prepared whose lives were to be taken.

 

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism
militants
Death
grenade attack

