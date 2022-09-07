Two terrorists of al-Qaeda affiliate killed in 'chance encounter' in J&K's Anantnag

2 terrorists of al-Qaeda affiliate killed in Anantnag

The slain terrorists, who were identified as Fayaz Kumar and Owais Khan, were involved in several terror attacks

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 07 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 21:40 ist

Two terrorists of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an al-Qaeda affiliate, were killed in a "chance encounter" with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The slain terrorists, who were identified as Fayaz Kumar and Owais Khan, were involved in several terror attacks, they said.

"Two #terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag," a police spokesman said in a tweet.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH).

"Killed terrorists identified as Fayaz Kumar & Owais Khan linked with terror outfit AGuH. They were involved in several terror attacks including attack on police personnel in Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on 03-07-2022 in which 01 police personnel Firdous Dar got seriously injured and Darashikoh park Bijbehara on 12-08-2022 in which one police personnel Gh Qadir got seriously injured," Kumar tweeted.

Besides, they were involved in a grenade attack at Padshahi Bagh on June 15, he said. 

