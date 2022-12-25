Unlawful conversions: Uttarakhand villagers clash with organisers of event

Villagers clashed with organisers of a event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district, accusing them of unlawful conversion, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that the government has brought the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act to deal sternly with people who indulge in forceful conversions.

Strong action will be taken in this particular case, he told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

The incident was reported on Friday, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Purola, Jitendra Kumar said.

"Villagers have complained of collective conversion at a programme in the area. We have information that there was also a minor clash between the villagers and the programme's organisers. The matter is being investigated," he said.

On Saturday, right-wing Hindu outfits held a demonstration at the SDM's office, alleging that Christian missionaries are converting people from Nepal coming to Uttarkashi to work by offering them allurements.

They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor Gurmit Singh, demanding action.

The governor recently gave his assent to the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill passed by the state assembly on November 30 making unlawful conversion a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable with a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment besides a fine.

"We brought in a stronger anti-conversion legislation solely to take stern action against those who force religious conversions by intimidating people or luring them. In this particular case also we will act toughly," he said.