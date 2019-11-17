Unnao: Crusher plant vehicle set ablaze amid clash

A vehicle of crusher plant was set ablaze on Sunday, according to an ANI tweet.

Dist Magistrate (DM) told, "Some miscreants are doing this. We will go to villages and appeal to people to maintain peace. This is a deed of miscreants. We'll maintain peace & the work (Trans Ganga City project) will also go on."

Previously, a pipe, kept in front of a power substation in Unnao, was allegedly set ablaze by farmers on Sunday.

Some miscreants had later fired bullets on the police party and pelted stones at them, due to which 5 cops were injured. The police has lodged FIR against 30 named and 200 unidentified people. An investigation is underway and 5 have already been arrested, according to the news agency's tweet.

Earlier, a few villagers and miscreants had attacked the UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) officials and their vehicles in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. UPSIDC lodged an FIR against 8 named and 200 unidentified people. Investigation on, action will be taken against accused soon, according to an ANI tweet.

Farmers, demanding better compensation for their land acquired for a residential project in Unnao, clashed with police on Saturday when government officials visited the site to clear encroachment, according to PTI.

Several farmers were injured as police batton-charged the protestors, used tear gas and water cannons. Many policemen, including the additional SP, were also injured as the protestors targeted them with stones, District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey told PTI.

