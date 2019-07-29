Unnao rape victim's 'accident': BJP MLA booked

Hours after virtually giving a clean chit to Unnao rape accused BJP legislator Kuldeep Senger, the Uttar Pradesh police did a u-turn and booked the lawmaker for murder in connection with Sunday's alleged ''road accident'' in which two persons, including the aunt of the victim, were killed.

A truck had smashed into their vehicle in the state's Raebareli district, about 80 kilometres from here. The rape victim and two others were critically injured and were being treated at the KG Medical University Hospital in the state capital.

According to the police sources here, an FIR against Senger and nine others was registered at Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli. They have been charged under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

Sources said that the case was registered after suspicion of link between the truck driver and the MLA.

''We are examining the call details of the truck owner and driver and some persons close to the MLA,'' said a senior police official in Raebareli.

Earlier in the day the state police chief O.P.Singh said that ''prima facie it appears to be an accident....it was raining heavily, when the collision between the truck and the car took place,''.

On the absence of the security personnel with the victim, Singh said that the family of the former had told the security detail that there was no room in the car.

The cousin of the victim, however, claimed that the supporters of the MLA had been ''threatening'' them and ''exerting pressure'' on them to withdraw the complaint.

''The MLA used to issue threats during court appearances...he runs his network from behind the four walls of the prison,'' she alleged.

The opposition parties slammed the government on the matter and demanded a CBI probe into it. ''She (rape victim) lies grievously wounded at the hospital from the same accident....the accused is still a BJP MLA and the BJP state government runs a fear-free state campaign,'' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a Twitter post.

The Unnao rape case had hit the headlines last year after the victim accused Sengar of raping her and also torturing her family in a bid to stop her from approaching the police.