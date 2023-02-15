Unwed rape survivor kills newborn son in MP

Unwed rape survivor kills newborn son in Madhya Pradesh

As per the police, first she deprived the baby of her milk and then killed him by crushing his neck under her foot

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Feb 15 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 16:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fearing social stigma, an unwed rape survivor killed her newborn in tribal dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

As per the police, the young woman who gave birth to a baby boy four days back, was assaulted sexually by an unidentified man last year.

On learning about her pregnancy, the police asked her family to inform them when the baby was born, but fearing social stigma, the family decided to kill it.

The matter came to light, when the police went to her house for collecting DNA samples for investigating the rape case. Upon reaching there, the police learnt that the baby was killed and buried at a secluded place.

As per the police, first she deprived the baby of her milk and then killed him by crushing his neck under her foot. "Newborn's brutal killing was confirmed after the body was exhumed from grave and subsequent autopsy revealed multiple fractures on top of cervical spine. All 3 accused, the woman and her uncle-aunt, were arrested and booked for murder," police said.

Madhya Pradesh
Crime
Crimes against women
India News

