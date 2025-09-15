<p>Belagavi: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna alleged that Labour and Dharwad District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad has not been co-operating for the acquisition of the lands for the direct railway line between Belagavi-Dharwad.</p><p>"1,200 acres of land have been acquired in Belagavi district and 45 acres in Dharwad has been pending due to the hurdles. Myself shall make all attempts to meet Lad and resolve the imbroglio, if he does not cooperate we have alternatives too," said Somanna.</p>.Karnataka must focus on development: V Somanna.<p>Somanna said the Centre has released Rs 937 crore for the direct railway line between Belagavi-Dharwad. </p><p>"It will reduce travel time between Belagavi-Dharwad by more than an hour and railway connectivity between the two cities will increase. </p><p>Land acquisition has been completed in Belagavi district, but there were hurdles in Dharwad and about 45 acres land acquisition has been pending," he said. </p>.Land acquisition hurdles stall railway, NH projects in Karnataka.<p>"Myself invited Lad for meetings three to four times, but he did not show up. Attempts to talk to him have also not succeeded. Lad is young. He has long political career infront of him and should not create hurdles in the way of developmental projects. If he does not respond, myself shall reach him and talk to him along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MP Jagadish Shettar. There was no point in delaying the developmental works for politics," he added.</p><p>The union minister said that talks for land acquisition have been held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chief Secretary and Dharwad Deputy Commissioner. </p><p>Somanna said, state government should take a cue from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh and other states which have joined hands with the Centre for developmental works. </p><p>He said, since year 2014, Centre has released Rs 2,900 crore for railway projects in the state, upgrading railway stations, line doubling and other developmental works regarding railway infrastructure. </p><p>"Demand for the Vande Bharat express train between Belagavi-Bengaluru has been met and local MPs have to get the timings revised. To give thrust for safety, level crossings were being replaced with road over bridges and road under bridges. Demand of road under bridge at Angol in Belagavi and Khanapur was being met today," he said.</p>.Belagavi gets Vande Bharat, but inconvenient timings draw flak.<p>Somanna said that resurvey for the railway line between Lokapur-Ramdurg-Savadatti-Dharwad has been ordered and and is set to begin soon. </p><p>"Demand for overnight train between Belagavi and Mumbai has been made and we shall look into it. Khanapur-Alnavar-Dandeli section of the tracks have been inspected. Train service for Dandeli will be provided in a month's time," he concluded.</p>