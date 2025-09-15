Menu
Somanna accuses Santosh Lad of obstructing land acquisition for Belagavi-Dharwad line

Somanna said, state government should take a cue from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh and other states which have joined hands with the Centre for developmental works.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 11:49 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 11:49 IST
