UP: 26-year-old woman found hanging at home in Shamli

A 26-year-old woman was found hanging at her home in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

Rinki was found hanging from the ceiling at her house at Amvali village under Jhinjhana police station area on Saturday evening, they said.

According to Jhinjhana station house officer Sushil Dube, a post mortem report is awaited while an investigation is on.

The victim had a love marriage with Praveen three years ago, the officer said.

Praveen was already married and his first wife also lives with him. Rinki is said to have had a dispute with Praveen and his first wife that led her to take the extreme step, the SHO said.