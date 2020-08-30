UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews work plan to combat Covid-19 in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the work plan to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Varanasi and directed officials to conduct nearly 4,500 tests daily in the holy city.

He said there should not be any shortage of beds in Covid-19 hospitals and asked officials to strengthen L2 and L3 health facilities in the city, according to an official statement.

"Separate dialysis machines should be arranged for Covid and non-Covid patients," he said.

Additional manpower as per the need should be deployed for surveillance, contact tracing and door-to-door survey, the chief minister added.