UP: Covid-19 patient told to 'go die' after he dials government helpline

In an incident reflective of Uttar Pradesh government's Covid-19 assistance to positive patients, a man, who had tested positive and had dialed the Covid helpline number to seek help, was instead asked to 'die'.

The matter came to light when the patient, a resident of Mahanagar area in Lucknow, uploaded an audiotape of his purported telephonic conversation with one of the employees at the Covid Command Centre on social media.

The patient, a lawyer by profession, told the helpline employee that he was neither contacted by any doctor nor was asked to download any App, though he had tested positive on Thursday.

''Mar jao na jake...ganwar to ho hi'' (why don't you die?....You are uncouth), the employee told the patient.

The patient said that he had lodged a complaint with the UP Chief Minister's Office in this regard.

Lucknow was the worst affected district in the state with nearly 6,000 cases being reported in the past 24-hours. UP reported over 27,000 cases in the past 24-hours. As many as 120 people have died from the virus in the same period in different parts of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tested positive earlier this week and is currently in home quarantine.