UP: Dancer gang-raped after birthday party performance

UP: Dancer gang-raped after birthday party performance

As she was leaving the event, six inebriated men abducted her in a car and raped her in a nearby jungle, the complaint said

IANS
IANS, Unnao,
  • Feb 17 2023, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 09:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A dancer called in to perform at a property dealer's birthday party was gang-raped by six men in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

All the accused are absconding and a search operation has been launched to nab them, an official said.

According to the FIR lodged by the survivor, her team of three dancers was recruited to perform at the party in Deepak Nagar for Rs 6,000.

As she was leaving the event, six inebriated men abducted her in a car and raped her in a nearby jungle, the complaint said.

The survivor has alleged that she first approached the Jajmau police with her complaint, but they took no action.

Later, she approached the Kotwali police in Unnao Sadar, following which the accused were booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police (Unnao), Siddharth Meena, said that the survivor has undergone a medical examination to confirm charges of rape, while a search operation has been launched to nab the accused.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
rape
Crimes against women
India News

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 