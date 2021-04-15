UP extends night curfew in 10 districts

UP extends night curfew in 10 districts with over 2,000 Covid-19 cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 14:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that it will extend night curfew from 8 pm till 7 am in 10 districts with more than 2,000 active Covid-19 cases.

More to follow...

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

