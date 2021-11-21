UP gets environmental clearance for Ganga e-way project

UP gets environmental clearance for Ganga e-way project

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 21 2021, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 07:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Ganga Expressway project in Uttar Pradesh has received the environmental clearance, paving the way for the construction of what is being touted as the longest expressway in the country.

According to a government spokesperson, the State Level Environment Impact Authority issued environmental clearance for the 594-km Ganga Expressway project, for which the tendering process has already started.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 36,230 crore. It will be built on PPP mode and tenders have been invited for design, build, finance, operate and transfer.

The expressway will start at Bijauli village in Meerut district from the Meerut-Bulandshahr highway and end at the Prayagraj bypass near the Joodapur Dandu village in Prayagraj district.

It will cover 12 districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

"It will be a six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes. Work on land acquisition for the project is on and so far, we have acquired about 94 per cent land. It is estimated that nearly 12,000 people will get temporary employment during the construction of the project while another 1,000 people will get employment during the construction of toll plazas on this stretch," said a government spokesperson.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Highway
Ganga
Yogi Adityanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cracking open a curse

Cracking open a curse

DH Toon | I come from an India...

DH Toon | I come from an India...

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

DH Deciphers | What was wrong with the farm laws?

DH Deciphers | What was wrong with the farm laws?

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 