UP: Man booked for pronouncing 'triple talaq' on wife

An FIR has been registered against a person for allegedly pronouncing 'triple talaq' on his wife, police said on Monday.

Niyaz alias Bablu and his family members were booked on Sunday under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and other sections for IPC, police said.

In her police complaint, Niyaz's wife Parmeen alleged that on Saturday, she was thrashed by her in-laws following which her husband pronounced talaq thrice on her.

We are probing the matter, a police officer said.

In a separate incident, a woman in Baghpat approached the police claiming that his husband had threatened her with triple talaq.

Acting on the complaint, the police contacted Taufiq and informed him about the legal repercussions following which he reconciled with his wife.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill prescribing up to three years in prison for men giving instant triple talaq to their wives and was passed by Parliament on July 30. President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the bill on August 1.