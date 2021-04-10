UP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla tests Covid-19 postive

UP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla tests positive for Covid-19

Shukla is the minister of state for parliamentary affairs

PTI
PTI, Ballia ,
  • Apr 10 2021, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 12:21 ist
Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: Twitter Photo/@anandswarupbjp

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister of state for parliamentary affairs said he got himself tested for the disease on Thursday after noticing some symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The test report came out as positive for Covid-19 on Friday, Shukla added.

"I have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested," the BJP MLA from Ballia said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

 