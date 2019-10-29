UP official's driver runs jeep on railway tracks

To many it could appear to be taken straight out of a Hollywood action movie, particularly the Bond films, where James Bond may be seen driving his cars, designed by the 'Q' branch, on virtually anything, including railway tracks.

In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, about 225 kilometre from here, the driver of a senior state government official, also tried to do a 'Bond', though unsuccessfully.

The driver tried to drive his jeep on railway tracks near Kheta Sarai railway station, on the Varanasi-Lucknow section of the Northern Railway, in the district on Monday night.

The jeep, however, got stuck after a run of around a hundred metre. All attempts by the locals to remove the vehicle from the tracks proved futile.

Panicked railway officials immediately halted trains at nearby stations after they received information, sources said. Movement of trains could start a few hours later after the jeep was removed from the tracks.

According to police sources, the driver suddenly turned toward the railway tracks after reaching midway of a level crossing.

"It was not clear why he did that... We are trying to ascertain the reasons," said a local police official in Jaunpur on Tuesday.

The driver, who was employed with the Jaunpur city magistrate, was arrested but was released on bail later.

Railway officials said that a probe had been ordered into the incident.

"We will take action after the probe report is submitted," an official said.