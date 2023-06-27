UP Police launches initiative for speedy conviction in cow slaughter, religious conversion cases

The Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a new initiative to ensure speedy conviction in cases registered under the POCSO Act and those related to cow slaughter, religious conversion, rape, and murder, officials said on Monday.

Under "Operation Conviction", police will ensure the immediate arrest of criminals, collection of strong evidence against them, quality investigation, and effective representation of cases in courts so that they are punished in the least amount of time, a senior UP Police official said.

In an official statement, police said each commissionerate/district will have to identify 20 cases each in categories under "Operation Conviction" in addition to the cases registered under the POCSO Act.

In the charges related to the identified crimes, the charge sheet will be sent to the court after conducting an "excellent and time-bound" investigation, the UP police said in its statement.

In a tweet in Hindi, the UP Police said, "Under the direction of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a new action plan has been prepared to take action in a mission mode in order to punish the criminals in view of the zero-tolerance policy against crime, which is named 'Operation Conviction'."

"In view of the effective prosecution of the identified cases, a web portal will be developed at the police headquarters level for weekly review, through which, the action taken will be regularly monitored by senior officers," it said.