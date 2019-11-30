UP: Rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

A minor, who had been set blaze allegedly after being raped in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, about 425 kilometres from here, a few days back, died at a hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

According to the police sources here, the 16-year old victim, who had suffered third-degree burns, was shifted to a Delhi hospital after her condition deteriorated at the district hospital in Sambhal.

The minor was allegedly raped by a youth, who lived in his neighbourhood in Nakhasa area in the district, last week. The victim was alone when the youth barged into her house and sexually assaulted her.

Police said that the alleged culprit poured kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze after she threatened to expose him. By the time, the neighbours rushed to douse the flames, she had suffered third-degree burns.

The youth was later arrested.

In another incident, a minor, who had tried to immolate herself after allegedly been molested by a man in the state's Kannauj district, about 150 kilometres from here, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Friday.

According to the sources, a youth, who hailed from the same village, had allegedly been harassing her for the past few days. The parents of the girl had also lodged a complaint with the police but no action was taken.

Police sources said that a case was registered in this connection and the culprit was arrested.