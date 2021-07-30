'Urge Centre to give Padma Awards to Covid doctors'

Urge Centre to give Padma Awards to all doctors who served during Covid, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj introduced the resolution on the second day of the Monsoon Session

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2021, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 22:38 ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution recommending that Bharat Ratna be conferred on doctors of the country collectively.

The resolution also recommended doctors and paramedical staff in Delhi who have served during the Covid-19 pandemic be selected for the Padma Awards.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj introduced the resolution on the second day of the Monsoon Session.

Speaking on it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that doctors served patients when their own families did not want to touch them.

Also Read | Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for Indian doctors

"The Delhi government has decided we will recommend names of only doctors and paramedic staff for Padma Awards. We have to recommend these names by September 15," he said.

The city government made an announcement in this regard on July 27 and it has already received 2,100 nominations so far, Kejriwal said.

"We urge the Centre to give Padma Awards to all such doctors across the country and we also demand that Bharat Ratna be given collectively to India doctors," the chief minister said.

"When Covid started, we made lodging arrangements for doctors in five-star hotels. We had also decided that all coronavirus-related orders will be passed in consultation with doctors. We received complete support from all hospitals and the medical fraternity," he said.

The Delhi government had announced to provide Rs 1 cr to families of doctors who lost their life on duty due to the coronavirus and this boosted their morale, the chief minister said.

"We have given Rs 1 crore ex-gratia in many cases. I personally went to give this money to these families," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Monsoon Session
Bharat Ratna
Padma awards
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

 