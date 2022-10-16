Uttar Pradesh government left people 'bhagwan bharose' during rain: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

UP people left 'bhagwan bharose' during rain: BJP MP

The BJP MP said that he never saw such poor preparations for flood control and relief

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 16 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 12:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In what came to many as a surprise, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh took a jibe at his own party’s government in Uttar Pradesh over its poor flood management. Singh expressed his discontent saying people living in rain-affected regions have been left “bhagwan bharose (to god’s mercy). I would be labeled baaghi (rebel) if I speak up."

The BJP MP from Kaiserganj told The Indian Express that he never saw such poor preparations for flood control and relief.

Floods ravage Uttar Pradesh

“Earlier, meetings were organised with public representatives (for flood control), they were taken into confidence and information was shared. But the administration was not serious this time,” he said.

“The water level was two-feet higher compared to previous floods, but officers sent the wrong reports to the government. The arrangements they claim do not exist on the ground”, alleged Singh.

Singh is a 5-time MP from BJP and was represented the Samajwadi Party as MP once. He represented Gonda and Balrampur too in the past.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday also took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government for neither postponing the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) nor making "adequate transport arrangements" for students to reach exam centres in flood-affected areas of the state.

"Ground realities are perhaps not visible from aerial surveys," he said, in an apparent dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had recently surveyed the flood-hit areas.

 

As per a report from the relief commissioner's office, 1,370 villages in 18 districts of the state are affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in the past week.

Adityanath reviewed the flood situation and issued directions to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work in the affected districts.

 

