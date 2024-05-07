Rupee settles on flat note, higher by 1 paisa at 83.51 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.48 against the greenback. The unit hit an intra-day high of 83.47 and a low of 83.52 against the greenback.

The domestic unit finally settled at 83.51 (provisional) against the dollar, 1 paisa higher than its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled 7 paise lower at 83.52 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee traded almost flat on weak domestic markets and positive US dollar. FII outflows also weighed on the rupee, said Anuj Choudhary Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, a soft tone in crude oil prices cushioned the downside. The US dollar gained on weak Asian currencies after the Australian dollar fell amid a less-hawkish-than-expected tone of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on weak domestic markets and positive dollar amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

"However, softness in crude oil prices and positive European and Asian markets may support the rupee at lower levels. Any intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may also support the domestic currency. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.30 to Rs 83.75," Choudhary added.