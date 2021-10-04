Congress leaders not allowed to land in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh govt asks Lucknow airport not to allow arrival of Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab Deputy CM

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 04 2021, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 10:58 ist
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy CM, who announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, in view of the violence that erupted there.

Also read: Eight dead in UP violence; BKU claims four farmers 'crushed to death' by union minister's convoy

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order. It is requested that you should not allow Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab deputy CM at the CCS Airport in Lucknow," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a letter dated October 3 to the Airport Authority of India.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa had announced that they would visit Lakhimpur on Monday. 

